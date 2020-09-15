Rapid growth in online shopping drives the addition of 650 jobs at DHL's air hub

DHL has invested hundreds of millions since 2009 in its CVG hub.

The pandemic-driven growth in e-commerce is leading to new jobs at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

DHL Express, which operates a major hub at the airport, is recruiting for 650 positions there, the company says. About 600 of the jobs will be in operations, while 50 will be in management.

The 600 openings to be filled are for hourly hub operations agents, the company says. For the 50 operational management positions, a range of positions are available with different levels of experience required.

The hiring surge is a result of the dramatic rise in shipment volumes due to the increase in online shopping during the pandemic and to allow the international cargo carrier to prepare for upcoming holiday season.

“This year, with an accelerated shift toward e-commerce, non-retail industries potentially seeing a resurgence in pent-up demand, and consumer goods and life sciences and health care companies continuing to ramp up their production capabilities, many of our customers are facing their most unpredictable fourth quarter ever,” says Scott Sureddin, CEO, DHL Supply Chain North America.

“We are making investments ahead of the curve in anticipation of a strong peak, and also providing welcome support to our existing workforce,” Sureddin says.



DHL established a dedicated e-commerce unit this year to strengthen its operations in this segment and to support customers who are building out new online and omnichannel offerings.

DHL established its international Americas Hub at CVG in 2009 and, since then, has invested hundreds of millions to expand its operations, including building a new ramp to provide additional warehouse space, more aircraft gates to accommodate route expansions, and new equipment to increase sorting capacity as well as speed the unloading and reloading of planes.

The new jobs at the CVG hub offer health benefits and tuition reimbursement, as well as allow for flexible work schedules, the company says. The positions may require the ability to sort, load and unload materials. Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.

Interested applicants can apply here.