New streetscape ideas designed to improve walkability

New streetscape designs for Madison Avenue and Seventh Street in Covington are meant to improve the walkability of its business district to make it more inviting to prospective businesses and talent.

The proposed work includes moving utilities underground; enhancing curbs, gutters, and sidewalks; reducing maintenance of traffic signals by putting them on mast arms instead of wires; resurfacing streets; and adding trees, plants and decorative street lights.



“We’re trying to create a pedestrian friendly environment in what essentially is a continuously developing business corridor,” says City Engineer Rich Anthony.



The projects will also improve safety, traffic flow, and stormwater drainage, city officials say.

Over the past decade, Covington has done similar work on sections of Madison Avenue, Scott Boulevard, and Sixth Street as part of efforts to attract business investment and create jobs.



“Whether or not downtown streets are perceived to be inviting can have a big impact on whether businesses locate there, whether talented workers accept jobs there, and whether tourists linger and spend money,” says Covington Economic Development Director Tom West. “These projects are an investment by the city to encourage and complement private investment while improving the safety, functionality and aesthetics of these corridors.”

On Thursday, Nov. 19, a presentation will be live streamed that will focus on three blocks of Seventh Street from Washington Avenue to Greenup Street. The presentation will start at 5:30 PM and last until 7 PM and will be live on TBNK Stream1. It will be recorded and posted on the city’s website for viewing later.



A live streamed presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 18, focused on three blocks of Madison Avenue from Eighth Street to 11th Street. It will also be available on the city’s website.

The presentations are led by Anthony and Chris Clemons, the lead engineer for WSP USA, a professional services company hired by Covington in February to design the improvements.



Design should be finished by year’s end, with construction to start in summer 2021 and last about a year, the city says.

