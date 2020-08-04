The Boone Conservancy's mission to protect greenspace has a new source of funding

Conservancy Park was purchased and established by the Boone Conservancy.

To help protect greenspace in one of Kentucky’s most rapidly developing counties, the Boone County Fiscal Court in 1999 established the Boone Conservancy, a non-profit that acquires land in order to conserve it or transform it into park land.

The conservancy’s staff and board of directors are currently the stewards of about 800 acres, including Conservancy Park.

A new partnership should enable the organization to expand its mission to protect the natural landscapes of Boone County.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and the Boone Conservancy have launched a new fund to support the Conservancy’s efforts. Horizon Funds is a community foundation created in 2017 to unite resources and support not-for-profit organizations in the areas of health and wellness, fighting poverty, education and the arts.

The creation of the new fund will allow donors to contribute directly to support the mission of the conservancy.

“As Northern Kentucky, especially Boone County, continues to develop, it is important to preserve the exceptional natural landscapes of our region,” says Boone Conservancy Executive Director Christy Noll.

The organization works with the business community, landowners, developers, government, and citizens through partnerships and voluntary acquisitions of land and easements.

The land either remains in its natural state or is developed as a passive recreation area. In most cases, the land is open to the public for hiking, fishing, horseback riding, picnicking, and other recreational activities. The properties have also served as natural laboratories for local schools and educational events.

“The Boone Conservancy is the face behind some of our favorite green spaces right here in Northern Kentucky,” says Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “This fund helps them continue to create hiking trails, restore waterways and woodlands, and do so much more for the outdoor environment in Boone County.”

For more information, visit https://www.horizonfunds.org/fund-partnerships. To make a gift to the Boone Conservancy fund at Horizon Community Funds, visit www.horizonfunds.org or call 859.757.1552.