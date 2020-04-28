Blue North launches supply chain meetup

Let’s be honest. Discussing the supply chain doesn’t sound like the sexiest of topics, even for business owners. But getting stuff from one place to another efficiently and reliably, always critical for businesses large and small, has taken on a new importance in the changing COVID-19 economic landscape.

As Brit Fitzpatrick, director of entrepreneurship and innovation at Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed, says, “Investing in supply chain is the most strategic investment a company can make right now.”

That’s why Tri-Ed and its Blue North entrepreneurship and small business community, is hosting a supply chain event this week.

On Thursday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m., Blue North will host Lisa Morales-Hellebo and Brian Laung Aoaeh, the co-founders of the New York City-based REFASHIOND Ventures and The Worldwide Supply Chain Federation, for a virtual fireside chat.

REFASHIOND Ventures is a venture firm that invests in early-stage startups creating innovations to reinvent supply chains. Topics to be discussed include founder stories, The World is a Supply Chain concept, emerging trends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue North will also highlight regional supply chain startups and offer 30 minutes of virtual speed networking with attendees before and after the fireside chat.

This online event will serve as the launch for the Blue North Supply Chain Meetup chapter in partnership with the Worldwide Supply Chain Federation, a coalition focused on technology and innovation in the global supply chain industry. Founded in August 2017, the New York Supply Chain Meetup is its founding chapter.

This chapter will be the first in the tri-state.

The Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, already strong in supply chain capabilities, is becoming even bigger with the Amazon Prime air hub under construction at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and the growth in air cargo business in general at the airport.

“If there’s one thing the events of the past two months have taught us, it is the importance of strong, well-developed supply chains in all sectors of the economy,” says Lacy Starling, president of Florence-based Legion Logistics.

“We believe that supply chain innovation is an economic issue for companies and regions – investments in supply chain infrastructure and innovation drive economic growth for communities,” says Laung Aoaeh.



The online event and Blue North Supply Chain Meetup chapter are not exclusive to Northern Kentucky businesses. Entrepreneurs, small businesses, corporate, and economic development leaders in Ohio and Indiana are invited to participate too.

For more information, and to register, visit https://supplychain.bluenorthky.com.