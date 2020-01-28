Community Open Newsroom: Three local musicians discuss what they love about Walnut Hills

The #OTG Walnut Hills @SoapboxCincinnati
Community Open Newsroom was live @caffevivace
last Friday, January 24, chatting with three local musicians who live, work, and perform in the community. Couldn't make the event? Check out our Facebook page to hear Kathryne Gardette speaking to Baba Charles Miller
, who performs with Latin jazz band Mambo Combo Cincinnati
; Ric Hordinski
, founder of Monastery Studio
; and local musician, resident, and adjunct instructor
, Heather Verbeck Harrison
. Be sure to follow us on Facebook for more live community events.
And feel free to stop by for a cup of coffee and conversation today, Tuesday, January 28 between 8:30am and 10:30am. The Community Newsroom is open and will be discussing Residential Civic Engagement, including guest Wes Crout of Walnut Hills/Cincinnati Public Schools LSDMC.
For more On The Ground stories about Walnut Hills, check out our series
.