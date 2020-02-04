Community Open Newsroom: Residents and businesspeople discuss education and development

The Soapbox Cincinnati On the Ground Team was in Walnut Hills last Tuesday, January 28, and held a Facebook Live discussion on the importance of residential civic engagement in the neighborhood. Host Kathyrn Gardette talked with three engaged Walnut Hills residents at Caffe Vivace.



Husband and wife duo Lisa and Wes Crout talked about what brought them to the neighborhood, and what family activities they like to enjoy in Walnut Hills, such as walks and going to the park. Lisa addressed how the couple’s daughter Ruby attends Frederick Douglass Elementary School, the local Cincinnati Public School, and Wes discussed his involvement as its Local School Decision Making Committee Chair.



Kathyrn also spoke with Katy Dietz, co-owner of local Walnut Hills soft-serve ice cream business Green Man Twist, and Walnut Hills planning and development committee chair for the Walnut Hills Area Council. Katy talked about how soft serve is a unifying phenomenon across different socio-economic classes and races, and how serving it in the park brings everyone together. She also focused her interview on the importance of the council getting community support for new projects coming into the neighborhood, and making sure the information gets out to the residents and that they understand the details.



This was just the second week in our eight-week On the Ground Community Newsroom series. All events will be at Caffe Vivace in Walnut Hills. Next week catch us on Thursday, February 6th, 11:30 am - 1:30 pm as we discuss Catalytic Talent with Brent Gallaher, owner of Caffe Vivace; Jose Rodriguez, director of community relations for Equitas Health; and Jourdan B. Ivory, program director for the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky African American Chamber.



The Walnut Hills Community Open Newsroom and Groundsource projects are made possible by a grant from the Facebook Journalism Project.



