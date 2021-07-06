Andy Warhol Foundation awards significant grant to Wave Pool to support community-centered art

When he died unexpectedly in 1987 at the age of 58, Andy Warhol left nearly his entire estate — one built by a vast inventory of works of art, personal possessions, films, and diaries — to create a foundation to support “advancement of the visual arts.”
In its most recent round of grantmaking, the Foundation awarded grants to 50 arts organizations around the country, including Cincinnati’s Wave Pool
.
The Camp Washington-based community arts center will receive $100,000 over two years to strengthen its programs that support emerging artists and provide opportunities through residencies, exhibitions, and community-centered programming.
“The foundation is committed to supporting organizations that amplify the voices of artists and position them at the center of critical conversations shaping our future,” says foundation President Joel Wachs.
Wave Pool is an art center whose founders are committed to community change by creating opportunities and support for artists. Its space includes an art gallery, studios, artist residency program, wood shop, ceramics studio, and community gathering space.
“This support is a catalyzing force for Wave Pool, allowing us to continue to invest in artists while responding to community needs,” says Executive Director Cal Cullen.
Wave Pool also was awarded $40,000 in incubator grants from the VIA Art Fund and Wagner Foundation. The organizations awarded 2021 grants to only five U.S.-based visual arts groups for general operating support.
Founded in 2013, VIA Art Fund supports contemporary visual art through philanthropic partnerships that value artistic production, thought leadership, and public engagement. In 2019, it partnered with the Boston-based Wagner Foundation to create the incubator grant program to support small, visual arts organizations in the U.S.
“Wave Pool is thrilled to receive this critical and transformative funding,” Cullen says.